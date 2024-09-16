Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India: Price and features

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series in India, comprising two variants: a 55-inch and a 43-inch model. Both variants are equipped with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. The TVs offer a 4K resolution display and support High Dynamic Range (HDR) viewing for enhanced picture quality.

43-inch model: Rs 24,999

55-inch model: Rs 35,999 The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series will be available from September 18 on Xiaomi online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. Introductory offers include a Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K series: Features

Display: Both models feature a 4K resolution display with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for enhanced colour and contrast. The TVs are designed with a bezel-free profile to maximise the viewing area, said Xiaomi.

Performance: Powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, each TV is paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The inclusion of Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology improves visual clarity during fast-moving scenes.

Audio: The 55-inch model is equipped with a 30W speaker system, while the 43-inch variant features 24W speakers.

Connectivity: The TVs support Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Miracast, facilitating easy streaming, content sharing, and connection with external speakers and audio devices.

Smart features: The Redmi Smart Fire TV series include a built-in Appstore with access to over 12,000 apps, including popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and JioCinema. Additionally, the TVs feature a built-in Alexa voice assistant for controlling compatible smart home appliances with voice commands. Picture-in-Picture technology allows users to view multiple content sources simultaneously.