Samsung rolls out One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices: Check list

Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to more Galaxy devices. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer initially launched the update for its new foldable devices earlier this year. Earlier this month, Samsung started distributing the One UI 6.1.1 update to its older devices. ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp One UI 6.1.1 enhances the functionality of Android 14 and introduces updated features, advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, and additional improvements to Galaxy devices. In July, the update debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with Samsung promising that One UI 6.1.1 would eventually be available for other Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Last week, Samsung began rolling out the update, initially expanding it to the Galaxy S24 series and accelerating the distribution.

Samsung is now rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to a range of additional Galaxy smartphones and tablets, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Tab S9, and last-generation foldable devices. So far, updates have been recorded as available in South Korea, but they are expected to reach other countries within a few days, according to reports from 9to5Google. Unlike the Galaxy S24 series, this latest group of devices will receive the September 2024 security patch.

Here is a list of Galaxy devices receiving the One UI 6.1.1 update:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The rollout is expected to continue and reach more devices over the next few weeks.