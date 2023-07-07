Samsung to launch Galaxy M34 5G phone in India on July 7: What to expect

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India on July 7. The new member in its M-series line is expected to bring premium features from A-series and F-series smartphones at an affordable price point. Among the expected features is a large screen of high refresh rate, big capacity battery with support for fast charging, multi-camera system, and more. Below are the details:

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Launch event livestream

Samsung is hosting an in-person event in Delhi to launch the Galaxy M34 5G. The event will livestream on Samsung digital platforms for the online audience. The Galaxy M34 5G launch event would livestream on Samsung India’s official channel on YouTube. Besides, the updates from the event would be available on its social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Expected specifications

The Galaxy M34 5G will be available online on the Amazon India e-commerce platform, besides its own online store and retail sales partners. According to the product listing page on the Amazon India, the smartphone would sport a 6.45-inch screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen would support Samsung Vision Booster technology, which improves brightness, colours, and contrast for better sunlight legibility. Protecting the screen would be Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the cameras, the smartphone would feature a 50-megapixel main camera in the multi-camera system on the back. There would be Monster Shot 2.0 available for the users to capture four videos and four photos in a single click. Besides, the camera would support Samsung Nightography features and Snapchat filters in Fun mode.

Powering the smartphone would be Exynos 1280 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone would be offered in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage. It would get four generations of operating system upgrades and five years of security updates.