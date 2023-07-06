Realme launches Narzo 60 Pro, Narzo 60 5G phones, Buds Wireless 3 earphone

China-based smartphone brand Realme on Thursday launched in India the Narzo 60 5G series smartphones and the Realme Buds Wireless 3 earphones. The Pro model is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage at Rs 23,999, 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage at Rs 26,999, and 12GB RAM + 1TB on-board storage at Rs 29,999. The phone’s vanilla model is offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999. Both the smartphones will be available for pre-booking on July 6 from 1 pm on Amazon India and Realme online store.

“As Realme continues to soar to new heights, we proudly present the realme narzo 60 Series 5G and the revolutionary realme Buds Wireless 3 earbuds, a testament to our 'Dare to Leap' spirit. With a relentless commitment to innovation and design, we have created the first-ever 1TB storage smartphone in the segment. This series represents a significant leap forward in technology, delivering unparalleled performance, ground breaking features, and an immersive user experience,” said Manish Rana, Marketing Strategy Lead, Realme Narzo India.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Specifications

Powered By Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The smartphone is offered in mars orange and cosmic black colours. It sports a 10-bit 6.7-inch fullHD+ OLED curved screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Imaging is covered by 100-megapixle main camera with up to 2x in-sensor zoom technology.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Specifications

Powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G chipset, the Realme Narzo 60 5G sports a 90Hz super AMOLED screen. Like its elder sibling, the phone supports 2x in-sensor zoom enabled by 64MP main camera sensor. The exterior of the Realme Narzo 60 5G features a vegan leather and martian horizon design. The Realme Narzo 60 5G features in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme Buds Wireless 3

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 packs a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver. It boasts active noise cancellation and 360-degree spatial audio. The device is said to deliver 40-hour battery life. Realme is offering the Buds Wireless 3 in three colours – bass yellow, vitality white and pure black. It is priced at Rs 1,799.