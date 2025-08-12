Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more

German audio brand Sennheiser has launched its new open-ear style wireless earbuds, the Accentum Open, in India. The company said that these earbuds are designed to deliver high-quality sound without compromising on comfort or connectivity. The Accentum Open earbuds also feature a lightweight design and come with an IPX4 rating for resistance against sweat and rain.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Price and availability

MRP: Rs 12,990

Launch price: Rs 9,990 (with offers)

Colours: Black and White

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open is now available in India on Sennheiser’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail outlets.

The Sennheiser Accentum Open features a custom-engineered 11mm dynamic transducer that sits just outside the ear canal — a design that Sennheiser says reduces ear fatigue while delivering detailed, balanced audio. For connectivity, they feature Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint support, allowing users to pair with multiple devices and switch seamlessly — for example, taking a work call on a laptop before resuming music on a phone. Call quality is handled by dual beamforming microphones designed to improve voice clarity and reduce background noise.