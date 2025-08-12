Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more

German audio brand Sennheiser has launched its new open-ear style wireless earbuds, the Accentum Open, in India. The company said that these earbuds are designed to deliver high-quality sound without compromising on comfort or connectivity. The Accentum Open earbuds also feature a lightweight design and come with an IPX4 rating for resistance against sweat and rain.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Price and availability

  • MRP: Rs 12,990
  • Launch price: Rs 9,990 (with offers)
  • Colours: Black and White
The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open is now available in India on Sennheiser’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail outlets.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Details

The Sennheiser Accentum Open features a custom-engineered 11mm dynamic transducer that sits just outside the ear canal — a design that Sennheiser says reduces ear fatigue while delivering detailed, balanced audio.
For connectivity, they feature Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint support, allowing users to pair with multiple devices and switch seamlessly — for example, taking a work call on a laptop before resuming music on a phone. Call quality is handled by dual beamforming microphones designed to improve voice clarity and reduce background noise.
 
Each earbud weighs just 4.4g, offering a lightweight fit for extended listening sessions. They carry an IPX4 rating for protection against water splashes and sweat, and feature touch controls on the stem for managing calls, playback, and volume.
 
Battery life is rated at up to 6.5 hours per charge, with the case extending it up to 28 hours. Quick charging is supported, with the company claiming up to 1.5 hours of playback from a 10-minute top-up.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

