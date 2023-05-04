Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

Recently, Nothing announced it will be the first Google Android partner to offer Android 14 Beta 1 access to Phone (1). Launched in 2022, the Phone (1) introduced transparent back cover design with LED strips underneath that Nothing called Glyph interface. As for the specifications, the Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. It sports a 6.55-inch HDR10+ screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits peak brightness level. The phone recently received the Android 13 update with several optimisations and bug fixes, besides new features.

UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing has announced the launch of its maiden premium smartphone, named Phone (2), in British summers – June-August. Confirmed earlier this year by the company’s founder Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. It will be the first Nothing smartphone to be available in the US market. As for the India launch, the Phone (2) banners have started appearing on Nothing online sales partner and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone is likely to launch in India alongside international markets.