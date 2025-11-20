Home / Technology / Gadgets / Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Indkal launches Wobble One smartphone with a Dimensity 7400 processor, 120Hz AMOLED screen and a triple-camera system

Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies launched Wobble One smartphone
Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies launched Wobble One smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based consumer technology company Indkal has launched its first smartphone under the Wobble brand. Called Wobble One, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50 MP primary sensor.

Wobble One: Price, variants and availability

The company said that Wobble One will be available starting at Rs 22,000. The smartphone will be offered in Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue colours and will be available in the following variants:
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
Wobble said that the smartphone will be sold through major online platforms and retail stores, but an exact sale date has not yet been disclosed. 

Wobble One: Details and specifications

The Wobble One is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and runs a near-stock version of Android 15, with the company highlighting that there is no bloatware pre-installed. On the front, it has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
 
As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro camera for close-up shots.
While Wobble has not revealed the exact battery capacity, it claims the device can deliver up to 47 hours of calling, 24 hours of video streaming and 22 days of standby time.
 
According to details reported by FoneArena, the complete specifications are as follows:
  • Display: 6.67-inch (1080×2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android 15
  • Other features: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual SIM support
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO series launched: Check price, specs

SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

OPPO Find X9 series launched in India starting at ₹74,999: Unboxing, specs

OnePus 15 sale starts in India: Check price, introductory offers, specs

Topics :Indian smartphoneMediaTekAndroidTechnology

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story