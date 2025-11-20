Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Bengaluru-based consumer technology company Indkal has launched its first smartphone under the Wobble brand. Called Wobble One, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50 MP primary sensor.

Wobble One: Price, variants and availability

The company said that Wobble One will be available starting at Rs 22,000. The smartphone will be offered in Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue colours and will be available in the following variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Wobble said that the smartphone will be sold through major online platforms and retail stores, but an exact sale date has not yet been disclosed.

Wobble One: Details and specifications The Wobble One is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and runs a near-stock version of Android 15, with the company highlighting that there is no bloatware pre-installed. On the front, it has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro camera for close-up shots.