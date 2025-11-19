Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features

Logitech has launched its new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard in India. The keyboard features the company’s LightCharge technology, which allows it to stay powered using light from virtually any source. It also comes with a full-size layout, laptop-style keys, multi-device pairing and support for the Logi Options+ app for deeper customisation.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard: Price and availability

The Signature Slim Solar+ K980 is available in a single Graphite colour option. Logitech has priced the keyboard at Rs 12,295, and it is now on sale in India via the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 wireless keyboard: Details

The highlight of the Signature Slim Solar+ is Logitech’s LightCharge technology. Thanks to a built-in light-absorbing strip at the top, the keyboard can recharge itself using sunlight or indoor lighting. Logitech claims the internal battery is designed to last up to a decade, and the keyboard can remain powered for as long as four months even if it is kept in complete darkness.