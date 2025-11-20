Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

The Agni 4 debuts Lava Vayu AI, which it said is a system-level AI assistant. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and 5,000mAh battery

Lava Agni 4
Lava Agni 4
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lava has expanded its flagship smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of Agni 4. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Lava Agni 4 debuts with Lava Vayu AI. According to Lava, the Vayu AI features expert AI agents for learning, creativity, emotional comfort, productivity, and system-level control built specifically for Indian users.

Lava Agni 4: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 24,999
  • Colour: Phantom Black, Lunar Mist
The Lava Agni 4 will be available on Amazon India from November 25 onwards.   Additionally, the company has announced a discount of Rs 2,000 for select bank cards however, it will only be applicable on November 25.

Lava Agni 4: Details

The Lava Agni 4 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2400 nits. The display is flanked by 1.7 mm equilateral bezels. It also features a customisable Action Key that is said to allow more than 100 shortcut combinations. The smartphone boasts an aluminium alloy metal frame, Matte AG glass back, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an IP64 rating for durability. 
 
The Lava Agni 4 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 15 with a refreshed user interface. It features a vapour chamber liquid cooling system to optimise thermal performance during heavy multitasking or gaming sessions. The Lava Agni 4 also features a dedicated Game Booster Mode to optimise performance during gaming. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.
 
The Lava Agni 4 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP AI camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). As per Lava, both front and rear support 4K recording at 60fps. 
 
The company has promised to deliver up to three major Android upgrades – meaning upgradable up to Android 18, and 4 years of security updates. Lava also offers doorstep replacement service for any manufacturing defect under warranty.
 
The Lava Agni 4 introduces Vayu AI, which is integrated on the home screen itself. The company defines it as an emotionally responsive, playful AI partner that brings warmth and personality, serving as the gateway to a universal Gen-AI ecosystem. Beyond productivity and creativity, the Vayu AI boasts control system-level functions and the capability to launch apps through voice commands.
 
As per the company, the Lava Agni 4 also brings Expert AI Agents such as:
  • AI Math Teacher that solves complex math problems step by step
  • AI English Teacher for interactive language learning
  • AI Male and Female companions for friendly emotional support
  • AI Horoscope for personalised astrological insights
  • AI Text Assistant to rewrite, translate, and correct errors
  • AI Call Summary for transcripts, summary and speaker identification
  • AI Photo Editor for cut-outs, expansions, and object removal
  • AI Image Generator for text-to-image, image-to-image, and sketch-to-drawing conversions
  • AI Document and Image Analyser to extract and summarise content

Lava Agni 4: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0
  • OS: Android 15
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 66W fast wired charging

Lava Agni 4: Unboxing

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realme GT 8 Pro with Ricoh cameras launched in India: Check price, specs

Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 SFF and P400 AiO series launched: Check price, specs

SPPL launches Kodak MotionX QLED TV series: Know price, variants, features

Topics :Gadgets NewsLavaLava smartphones

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story