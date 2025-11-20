Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

Lava has expanded its flagship smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of Agni 4. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Lava Agni 4 debuts with Lava Vayu AI. According to Lava, the Vayu AI features expert AI agents for learning, creativity, emotional comfort, productivity, and system-level control built specifically for Indian users.

Lava Agni 4: Price and availability

Price: Rs 24,999

Colour: Phantom Black, Lunar Mist

The Lava Agni 4 will be available on Amazon India from November 25 onwards. Additionally, the company has announced a discount of Rs 2,000 for select bank cards however, it will only be applicable on November 25.

ALSO READ: Indkal debuts Wobble One phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7400: Price, specs Lava Agni 4: Details The Lava Agni 4 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2400 nits. The display is flanked by 1.7 mm equilateral bezels. It also features a customisable Action Key that is said to allow more than 100 shortcut combinations. The smartphone boasts an aluminium alloy metal frame, Matte AG glass back, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an IP64 rating for durability. The Lava Agni 4 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 15 with a refreshed user interface. It features a vapour chamber liquid cooling system to optimise thermal performance during heavy multitasking or gaming sessions. The Lava Agni 4 also features a dedicated Game Booster Mode to optimise performance during gaming. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

The Lava Agni 4 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP AI camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). As per Lava, both front and rear support 4K recording at 60fps. The company has promised to deliver up to three major Android upgrades – meaning upgradable up to Android 18, and 4 years of security updates. Lava also offers doorstep replacement service for any manufacturing defect under warranty. The Lava Agni 4 introduces Vayu AI, which is integrated on the home screen itself. The company defines it as an emotionally responsive, playful AI partner that brings warmth and personality, serving as the gateway to a universal Gen-AI ecosystem. Beyond productivity and creativity, the Vayu AI boasts control system-level functions and the capability to launch apps through voice commands.

As per the company, the Lava Agni 4 also brings Expert AI Agents such as: AI Math Teacher that solves complex math problems step by step

AI English Teacher for interactive language learning

AI Male and Female companions for friendly emotional support

AI Horoscope for personalised astrological insights

AI Text Assistant to rewrite, translate, and correct errors

AI Call Summary for transcripts, summary and speaker identification

AI Photo Editor for cut-outs, expansions, and object removal

AI Image Generator for text-to-image, image-to-image, and sketch-to-drawing conversions

AI Document and Image Analyser to extract and summarise content Lava Agni 4: Specifications Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0

OS: Android 15

Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 66W fast wired charging ALSO READ: Apple App Store Awards 2025: 45 finalists across 12 categories announced