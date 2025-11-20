Lava Agni 4 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, Vayu AI: Watch unboxing

Lava Agni 4: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 24,999
- Colour: Phantom Black, Lunar Mist
Lava Agni 4: Details
- AI Math Teacher that solves complex math problems step by step
- AI English Teacher for interactive language learning
- AI Male and Female companions for friendly emotional support
- AI Horoscope for personalised astrological insights
- AI Text Assistant to rewrite, translate, and correct errors
- AI Call Summary for transcripts, summary and speaker identification
- AI Photo Editor for cut-outs, expansions, and object removal
- AI Image Generator for text-to-image, image-to-image, and sketch-to-drawing conversions
- AI Document and Image Analyser to extract and summarise content
Lava Agni 4: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB UFS 4.0
- OS: Android 15
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 66W fast wired charging
Lava Agni 4: Unboxing
