Alongside the iPhone 16 series, the new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 models are now also up for sale. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium finish, paired with the Titanium Milanese Loop band, is now also available in India. The new Apple Watch and AirPods models are available with bank offers and equated monthly instalment (EMI) options at Apple Stores, both online and offline. They can also be purchased from Apple’s partner retailers, including e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart.

Customers can receive Rs 2,500 instant cashback on the Apple Watch Series 10 models and Rs 4,000 cashback on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, including the new Black Titanium variant. These offers are available on select bank cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Additionally, no-interest EMI plans for three and six months are available.

Customers can trade in older Apple Watch models, with the trade-in value adjusted toward a new device.

Apple Watch Series 10: India pricing

42mm (Aluminium): Rs 46,900

46mm (Aluminium): Rs 49,900

42mm (Titanium): Rs 79,900

46mm (Titanium): Rs 84,900

Apple Watch Ultra (Black Titanium): India pricing

The Apple Watch Ultra with Titanium Milanese Loop is priced at Rs 104,900.

AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC: Offers

Customers purchasing the new AirPods 4 can avail Rs 1,500 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. No-interest EMI plans for three and six months are also available.

Apple AirPods 4: India pricing