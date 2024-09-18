Business Standard
Nothing likely unveiling new Open-ear type earbuds on September 24: Details

The anticipated Nothing "Ear Open" wireless earbuds are expected to feature a semi-in-ear design, unlike the in-ear type required for active noise cancellation (ANC).

Nothing Earbuds

Image: Nothing

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

British consumer tech startup Nothing has announced the launch of a new product on September 24. The company revealed the date in a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption “Out in the open,” hinting that the upcoming device will be new open-ear style earphones.
Though Nothing has not shared much about the new device, media reports suggest the company is preparing to expand its wireless earbuds lineup with the launch of "Ear Open" earbuds.
 

Nothing Ear Open: What to Expect

The upcoming Nothing earphones have reportedly been listed on Singapore’s IMDA certification site, confirming the marketing name "Ear Open." The earbuds are expected to feature a semi-in-ear design, which differs from the in-ear type commonly used for ANC functionality.
Reports indicate the Nothing Ear Open earbuds will come with OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration, similar to the company’s previous audio products, including those from the CMF sub-brand. The new earbuds are anticipated to deliver a listening experience similar to Nothing’s Ear and Ear (2) models, which were launched earlier this year. The device is expected to include 11mm audio drivers and support for Hi-Res audio. With ChatGPT integration, the AI-powered chatbot will likely serve as the default voice assistant.
Nothing already offers a semi-in-ear model in its portfolio—the Nothing Ear (Stick), launched in 2022. However, the company has not yet updated the device. The Ear (Stick) features 12.6mm drivers but lacks ANC functionality to block ambient noise.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

