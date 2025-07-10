Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Samsung launches its first-ever fan-edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, with Exynos 2400, Galaxy AI features, and a compact design priced from Rs 89,999 in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition (FE) at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. This marks the company’s first fan-edition model in its foldable smartphone lineup, offering a more accessible version of its premium flip phone experience. Here is all you need to know about the new entry model to the Samsung’s foldable lineup:

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 89,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 95,999
  • Colours: Black, White
Pre-bookings for the Flip 7 FE are now open in India. General availability begins July 25.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Details

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, both of 120Hz refresh rate.
 
The phone weighs 187g and measures 6.9mm when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded.
 
Camera system
  • Rear: 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide sensor
  • Front: 10MP selfie camera
Battery and charging
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Charging: 50 per cent in around 30 minutes (wired)
  • Supports: Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging
Software and Galaxy AI features
 
Powered by One UI 8, based on Android 16, the Z Flip 7 FE brings Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, accessible directly from the cover display, and other AI-powered enhancements for productivity and content creation.
 
The device comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specification
  • Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating
  • OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Weight: 187g
  • Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

