Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Pre-bookings for the Flip 7 FE are now open in India. General availability begins July 25.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Details

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, both of 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone weighs 187g and measures 6.9mm when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded.

Camera system

Rear: 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide sensor

Front: 10MP selfie camera

Battery and charging