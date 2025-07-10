JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price

Priced at Rs 29,999, the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds will be available in Black and Latte colourways. It will be available on the company's website starting July 11.

JBL Tour Pro 3: Details

The standout feature of the JBL Tour Pro 3 is its second-generation Smart Charging Case. According to the company, this case not only provides full control over the earbuds' functions but also acts as a wireless audio transmitter, enabling what JBL calls “Everywhere Entertainment” from any USB or analog source, including in-flight entertainment systems. Notably, the Tour Pro 3 is JBL’s first model to support full Auracast functionality. With the press of a button on the case, users can broadcast audio to other Auracast-enabled devices for shared listening.

The charging case now features a thirty per cent larger display, offering controls for music playback, call handling, and access to ID3 tags, caller ID, and media file metadata — eliminating the need to pull out a smartphone.