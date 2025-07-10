Home / Technology / Gadgets / JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price

Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
JBL has launched its Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds in India. The earbuds come equipped with the company’s second-generation Smart Charging Case, which offers complete control over earbud functions without needing to access the paired smartphone. Additionally, they support 360 Spatial Audio with head tracking, adaptive noise cancellation, and Hi-Res audio.

JBL Tour Pro 3: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 29,999, the JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds will be available in Black and Latte colourways. It will be available on the company's website starting July 11.  ALSO READ: OpenAI may launch its own AI web browser with agentic capabilities soon

JBL Tour Pro 3: Details

The standout feature of the JBL Tour Pro 3 is its second-generation Smart Charging Case. According to the company, this case not only provides full control over the earbuds' functions but also acts as a wireless audio transmitter, enabling what JBL calls “Everywhere Entertainment” from any USB or analog source, including in-flight entertainment systems. Notably, the Tour Pro 3 is JBL’s first model to support full Auracast functionality. With the press of a button on the case, users can broadcast audio to other Auracast-enabled devices for shared listening.
 
The charging case now features a thirty per cent larger display, offering controls for music playback, call handling, and access to ID3 tags, caller ID, and media file metadata — eliminating the need to pull out a smartphone.
 
In terms of audio performance, the JBL Tour Pro 3 packs a hybrid dual-driver setup in each earbud. The armature driver is tuned for high frequencies, while the 11mm dynamic driver handles the low end, delivering cleaner bass. The earbuds are Hi-Res Audio certified and support the LDAC lossless audio codec for high-fidelity listening.
 
For noise control, the Tour Pro 3 uses JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 technology, which continuously monitors ambient noise — over 50,000 times per second — and adjusts noise suppression levels in real time based on the environment.
 
To improve voice clarity on calls, the earbuds feature six microphones and a hydrodynamic windproof design. JBL also incorporates its proprietary Crystal AI call algorithm to enhance speech clarity, even in noisy surroundings.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

