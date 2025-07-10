Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, its slimmest and lightest fold yet, is now up for pre-orders in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP main camera, and Galaxy AI features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, introducing a book-style foldable with a slimmer profile, new materials for durability, and advanced Galaxy AI features. It is an all-round upgrade over the predecessor with a bigger and broader display on both the cover and on the inside. But, there is a critical omission from the package – the Spen function has been skipped. Here is all you need to know:

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price and availability

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,74,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,86,999
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 2,10,999
Colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint (exclusive to Samsung’s website)
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now available for pre-orders in India. General availability begins July 25.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Fold 7 is equipped with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It weighs 215g and measures 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded, making it the slimmest and lightest Fold in the series so far.
 
The smartphone features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, both with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims the main display is 11 per cent larger than its predecessor. The outer screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the main screen is reinforced with a titanium plate and thinner Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) for added durability. 
  Camera and imaging
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts a 200MP primary sensor, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. It features two 10MP front cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the main bendable display. The camera on the latter has graduated from under-display to punch-hole for better performance.
 
Samsung says the new camera system delivers up to 44 per cent better brightness and captures four times more detail than previous models.
 
AI and software enhancements
 
Running One UI 8 based on Android 16, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers deep Galaxy AI integration. 
It supports Google’s Gemini AI, Circle to Search, and AI Results View in Split View or Floating View.
 
Users can drag and drop AI-generated images or text directly into apps using Multi Window. The phone also enables real-time image comparisons with Side-by-Side Editing and Show Original modes, powered by tools like Photo Assist and Generative Edit. 
  Battery and protection
 
The device is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes, as well as wireless and reverse charging.
 
It comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back panel.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specification
  • Main display: 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide (AF) + 10MP telephoto (3x zoom, AF)
  • Front camera: 10MP on cover screen + 10MP on main screen
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (cover), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Back), IP48 rating
  • OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Weight: 215g
  • Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Hands-on 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Check India pricing, specifications and more

Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs

JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 8 series, refreshes Watch Ultra: What's new

Moto G96 5G launched with SD 7s Gen 2 and 144Hz refresh rate: Price, specs

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung GalaxySamsung Mobiles

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story