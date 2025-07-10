Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India pricing to specifications and hand-on video

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, introducing a book-style foldable with a slimmer profile, new materials for durability, and advanced Galaxy AI features. It is an all-round upgrade over the predecessor with a bigger and broader display on both the cover and on the inside. But, there is a critical omission from the package – the Spen function has been skipped. Here is all you need to know:

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price and availability

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,74,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,86,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 2,10,999

Colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint (exclusive to Samsung’s website)

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now available for pre-orders in India. General availability begins July 25. Galaxy Z Fold 7: Details Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Fold 7 is equipped with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It weighs 215g and measures 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded, making it the slimmest and lightest Fold in the series so far. The smartphone features an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, both with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims the main display is 11 per cent larger than its predecessor. The outer screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the main screen is reinforced with a titanium plate and thinner Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) for added durability.

ALSO READ: Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India Camera and imaging The Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts a 200MP primary sensor, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. It features two 10MP front cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the main bendable display. The camera on the latter has graduated from under-display to punch-hole for better performance. Samsung says the new camera system delivers up to 44 per cent better brightness and captures four times more detail than previous models. AI and software enhancements

Running One UI 8 based on Android 16, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers deep Galaxy AI integration. It supports Google’s Gemini AI, Circle to Search, and AI Results View in Split View or Floating View. Users can drag and drop AI-generated images or text directly into apps using Multi Window. The phone also enables real-time image comparisons with Side-by-Side Editing and Show Original modes, powered by tools like Photo Assist and Generative Edit. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line Battery and protection The device is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes, as well as wireless and reverse charging.