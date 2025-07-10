Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Check India pricing, specifications and more

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 8 series , comprising the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The newly launched smartwatches bring notable upgrades in design, health tracking, and AI-powered features, and also mark the debut of Google’s Gemini assistant on a Galaxy Watch series. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price in India

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT: Rs 32,999

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE: Rs 36,999

Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT: Rs 35,999

Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE: Rs 39,999

Colour: Graphite and Silver

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT: Rs 46,999

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE: Rs 50,999 Colour: Black and White The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are available for pre-order in India, with general availability from July 25. Galaxy Watch 8: Details The Galaxy Watch 8 is said to be the slimmest Galaxy Watch so far, measuring just 8.6mm in thickness. It comes in two sizes: 44mm and 40mm. The 44mm model features a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480x480 resolution, while the 40mm variant sports a 1.34-inch screen at 438x438 resolution. Both are protected by Sapphire Crystal and support Always-On Display. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for better outdoor visibility.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It supports fast wireless charging and includes a 435mAh battery in the 44mm model and a 325mAh battery in the 40mm version. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch supports LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy. It also offers 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. In terms of health tracking, new additions include: Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.

Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.

Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.

Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.

Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.

High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises. Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications Size: 44mm/40mm

Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos W1000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)

OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Details The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the familiar rotating bezel and introduces a new quick-access button for added convenience. It comes in a single 46mm size and is offered in Black and White colour options. The watch features a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display with a 438x438 resolution, protected by Sapphire Crystal for durability.

It is powered by the same Exynos W1000 processor found in the standard Watch 8, but offers 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage — twice as much storage as the regular variant. The 445mAh battery supports fast wireless charging. In terms of sensors, it shares the same setup as the Watch 8 but includes an extra 3D Hall sensor. The Classic also runs the full suite of AI-driven wellness features, including Gemini integration, One UI 8 enhancements, and support for dual-frequency GPS.