Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Check India pricing, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price in India
- Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT: Rs 32,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE: Rs 36,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT: Rs 35,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE: Rs 39,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT: Rs 46,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE: Rs 50,999
Galaxy Watch 8: Details
- Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.
- Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.
- Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.
- Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.
- Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.
- High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises.
Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications
- Size: 44mm/40mm
- Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos W1000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
- OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Details
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications
- Size: 46mm
- Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos W1000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 445mAh
- OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
