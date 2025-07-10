Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs

Early access to the sale starts July 10 for Amazon Prime members. The smartwatch will be available to purchase on the ecommerce platform Amazon, and select online along with offline retail stores.

Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch: Details

The Amazfit Active 2 Square sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass protection and a stainless steel frame. It includes an ambient light sensor to auto-adjust screen brightness and offers up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.

For health and wellness tracking, the watch uses the latest BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor with dual-LED and 5PD configuration for improved accuracy. It offers advanced metrics such as Daily Readiness Scores and HRV-based recovery tracking. The watch also supports female-specific health insights through the Wild.AI app, which tracks menstrual and hormonal cycles for users seeking deeper wellness data. Sensors like a barometer, accelerometer, and gyroscope contribute to more precise activity and movement tracking.