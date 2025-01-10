DailyObjects launches new Qi2-certified LOOP power banks: Price and details

India-based accessory brand DailyObjects has launched the LOOP series of MagSafe-compatible power banks, claiming them to be the country's first Qi2-certified power banks. With capacities of up to 20,000mAh, the LOOP series supports 15W fast wireless charging. The Qi2 certification ensures compatibility with a range of smartphones and accessories that adhere to the Qi2 wireless charging standard.

DailyObjects LOOP power bank: Price and availability

DailyObjects LOOP power bank is available in the following variants:

5000mAh: Rs 3,999

10,000mAh: Rs 5,999

20,000mAh: Rs 7,499

Colours: Black and Titanium

The company announced that the new LOOP power banks are currently available on the DailyObjects website and will be listed on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the coming weeks.

DailyObjects LOOP power bank: Details

DailyObjects stated that the LOOP series power banks have undergone extensive lab testing to ensure safety, performance, and interoperability. Built on the Qi2 charging standard, these power banks provide consistent charging speeds with a magnetic-locking mechanism, supporting Qi2-compatible devices such as iPhones from the iPhone 12 series onwards and select Android smartphones. Additionally, the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh variants include built-in Apple Watch wireless charging modules.

The LOOP power banks feature an aerospace-grade aluminium chassis with an engraved loop pattern for a distinctive look. They are also equipped with a retractable stand for added convenience.

What is Qi2

Qi2 is the latest open wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), an organisation that collaborates with technology companies to establish standards for safety, efficiency, and interoperability in wireless power applications.

Based on Apple's MagSafe technology, the Qi2 standard incorporates a ring of magnetic coils to improve charger alignment, enabling faster and more efficient wireless charging. Qi2-certified devices support 15W fast charging when paired with compatible chargers, a significant upgrade from the 5W limit of the earlier Qi standard.

Qi2-compatible chargers also feature backward compatibility, allowing them to charge Qi-certified smartphones. Additionally, users of Qi-supported devices can purchase magnetic ring cases to enable magnetic attachments similar to those available for Qi2-certified devices.