Vivo T3 Lite budget 5G smartphone with 50MP AI camera launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on June 27 launched in India the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, 5000 mAH battery, IP64 water-and-dust resistant rating, and LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in 128GB storage, which is standard in both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.
Vivo T3 Lite: Price and variants
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499
Colours: Vibrant Green and Majestic Black
Vivo T3 Lite: Availability and offers
The Vivo T3 Lite will be available from July 4 on the company's official online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. As for introductory offers, customers can avail a Rs 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit Card.
Vivo T3 Lite: Details
The Vivo T3 Lite features a sleek design with IP64 water resistance. The smartphone has a plastic back cover and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G supports dual-mode 5G connectivity, including both standalone and non-standalone networks. Vivo has claimed that the battery is designed to guarantee four-year battery health. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G boots FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Vivo said the smartphone is being manufactured at its facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Vivo T3 Lite: Specifications
Display: 6.56-inch, LCD, 90Hz
Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6300
Rear camera: 50MP Sony camera and 2 MP depth sensor
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging: 15W
OS: Android 14 based FunTouch OS 14