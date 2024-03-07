Vivo V30 series smartphones with Zeiss optics launched in India: Details

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on March 7 launched the Vivo V30 series in India. The series encompasses Vivo V30 and V30 Pro smartphones. For the Vivo V30 Pro, the company has extended partnership with the German optics brand Zeiss to bring camera features that were previously available only on the company’s flagship X-series smartphones.

The Vivo V30 Pro smartphone is offered in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours. The vanilla V30 smartphone is offered in an additional Peacock Green colour, which the company said changes colour when light strikes the back panel at different angles.

Vivo V30 Pro: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 46,999

Vivo V30: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 33,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Vivo V30 series: Availability and offers

The Vivo V30 series is now available for pre-booking on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores. Open sale for the smartphones starts from March 14.

As for the introductory offers, both Vivo V30 and V30 Pro smartphones will be available with a 10 per cent discount on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 6 months with select banks on both smartphones.

Vivo V30 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 2,800nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rates

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX920) + 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide angle

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Weight: 188g

Thickness: 7.45mm

Vivo V30: Specifications