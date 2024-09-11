China's Huawei debuts tri-fold design smartphone in Mate line: Take a look

China’s Huawei launched the first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT Ultimate Design, in its home country on September 10. The smartphone features a 10.2-inch tablet-sized OLED display that folds to function as a regular smartphone or as a dual-screen foldable. Huawei's announcement came just hours after Apple revealed its iPhone 16 series, positioning the company to rival the American technology giant, particularly in China.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Details

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unlike regular foldable phones, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features a 10.2-inch foldable OLED panel with 3K resolution. When fully folded, the device transforms into a 6.4-inch smartphone, with the option to use it in dual-fold mode, offering a 7.9-inch screen. When unfolded, the smartphone is just 3.6mm thick, making it one of the thinnest smartphones globally.

According to a report by CNET, Huawei stated that the smartphone’s twice-folding display is made using flexible materials that can bend in both directions. Regarding the dual-hinge mechanism, the company mentioned that it "involves two tracks working in tandem to support inward and outward folds."

More From This Section

Although Huawei did not specify the chip powering the smartphone, it revealed that the Mate XT Ultimate Design comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. On the rear, the device features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The smartphone also includes an 8MP front-facing camera. Powered by a 5600mAh battery, the Mate XT supports 66W wired charging and also offers wireless charging capabilities.

The smartphone is currently exclusive to the Chinese market and is priced at 19,999 yuan for the base variant.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design: Specifications