Sonos Ace headphones launched in India to rival Apple AirPods Max: Details

Priced at Rs 39,999, the Sonos Ace headphones are now available at select retail outlets. The headphones come in two colours-Black and Soft White

Sonos Ace headphones
Sonos Ace headphones
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
US-based audio device maker Sonos has made India foray with the Sonos Ace launch. With these over-the-ear headphones, Sonos makes its entry into the personal listening category. The Sonos Ace supports lossless and spatial audio, and offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with an Aware Mode.

“Sonos Ace leverages everything we’ve learned over two decades as an audio leader to bring stunning sound, sleek design, and lolasting comfort to one of the largest and most popular audio categories worldwide,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

Sonos Ace: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 39,999, the Sonos Ace headphones are now available in India at select retail outlets. The headphones are available in two colours—Black and Soft White.

Sonos Ace: Details

Sonos said the Ace headphones feature a sleek profile, blending metallic accents with a matte finish. The headphones have contrasting colours inside the ear cups to indicate correct placement. When not in use, the Sonos Ace headphones can be folded flat and stored in a lightweight travel case. The headphones use lightweight, premium materials for a comfortable fit, and the ear cushions are made of memory foam wrapped in vegan leather, which can be replaced.

The company added that the Sonos Ace headphones are equipped with dual custom drivers that deliver each frequency with precision and clarity. The headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an Aware Mode to allow ambient sound in. The Sonos Ace supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos surround sound for a more immersive experience, and includes dynamic head tracking.
The headphones are also compatible with Sonos soundbars, allowing users to switch TV sound between devices. Sonos will introduce a new TrueCinema technology later this year, which the company says will map the user's surroundings for an enhanced surround sound experience.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

