Vivo V70, V70 Elite with Zeiss cameras launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo has launched the next generation of V-series smartphones – the Vivo V70 series. The series comprises two models, Vivo V70 and V70 Elite. The Vivo V70 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips and 6,500mAh batteries. The smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup, including two 50MP sensors and one 8MP wide-angle sensor. Here are the details of the newly launched smartphones:

Vivo V70 series: Price and availability

Vivo V70 Elite

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 51,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 56,999

12GB RAM+ 512GB storage: Rs 61,999

Colour: Passion Red, Sand Beige, Authentic Black

Vivo V70

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 49,999

Colour: Passion Red, Lemon Yellow

The Vivo V70 series is now available for pre-orders and will go on sale on February 26. They will be available for purchase from across Vivo e-store, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, select retail outlets and stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Vivo V70 series: Offers Mainline channel offers One year free extended warranty

Up to 10 per cent cashback for select bank cards

Or up to 18 months zero down-payment option

Or 10 per cent trade-in bonus for “V-upgrade” Online channel offers One year free extended warranty

Up to 10 per cent discount for select bank cards

Or 10 per cent trade-in bonus

Or no interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to 18 months Vivo V70 Elite: Details The Vivo V70 Elite features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It boasts AI features like AI Audio Noise Eraser, AI Floral Blessing, limited-time India-exclusive AI Holi Portrait, and AI Magic Weather, among others.

For photography, the device includes a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery and weighs 194 grams. The Vivo V70 Elite features an X-axis linear motor to offer 4D vibration during gaming. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and is available in Passion Red, Sand Beige and Authentic Black colour options. Vivo V70 Elite: Specifications Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1

OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Rear camera: 50MP + 50 MP telephoto + 8MP wide-angle

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 90W

Weight: 194g

Durability: IP68, IP69 rated

Colour: Passion Red, Sand Beige, Authentic Black Vivo V70: Details The Vivo V70 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The Vivo V70 also comes with similar AI features as compared to the V70 Elite.