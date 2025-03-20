Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo Y19e budget smartphone with 5500 mAh battery launched: Price and specs

Vivo Y19e budget smartphone with 5500 mAh battery launched: Price and specs

Vivo boasts of military-grade durability for the Y19e smartphone, which is now available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India's e-store, and at select retail stores

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup in India with the launch of Vivo Y19e. Vivo said that its new budget smartphone features the segment’s biggest 5500mAh battery. Powered by the Unisoc T7225 octa-core processor, the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. Vivo boasts of militarygrade durability and IP64 rating (for resistance against dust and water splashes) for the Y19e smartphone.
 

Vivo Y19e: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,999
  • Colour options: Titanium Silver, Majestic Green
The smartphone is now available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and at select retail stores. 

Vivo Y19e: Details

 
The Vivo Y19e sports a 6.74-inch LCD display of 1600 x 720 resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T7225 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports software-based RAM expansion, up to 4GB, and storage expansion by up to 2TB. The smartphone is based on Android 14 with FunTouch OS 14 layered on top.

Vivos said the Y19e has been certified by SGS and also boasts military-grade shock resistance certification. It is IP64-rated for resistance against dust and water splashes.  ALSO READ | Google rivals Apple iPhone 16e with AI-enhanced Pixel 9a: Comparison
 
Imaging is covered by a dual-camera setup with the primary lens being 13MP, paired with a 5MP front sensor. Camera features include AI tools such as “AI Erase” and “AI Enhance” that lets users remove unwanted objects and add a professional touch to their photos, respectively.
 

Vivo Y19e: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch LCD (1600 x 720 resolution), 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Unisoc T7225 octa-core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB, expandable up to 2TB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP + 0.08MP
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5500mAh
