OPPO launches durability focused F29 series smartphones: Check price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched the F29 series in India, emphasising durability. The series includes two models—OPPO F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G—both featuring triple IP ratings (IP66, IP68, and IP69) for enhanced resistance against dust and water. The smartphones also come with a "360-degree Armour Body" design, which OPPO claims improves drop resistance.

OPPO F29 series: Price and variants

F29 Pro 5G-

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Marble White, Granite Black

F29 5G-

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

Colours: Solid Purple, Glacier Blue

OPPO F29 series: Availability and offers

The OPPO F29 Pro smartphone will be available in India on OPPO E-store, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail outlets from April 1. The base F29 5G will go on sale from March 27.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of 10 per cent on select bank cards including SBI, HDFC, Axis, Bank of Baroda and IDFC bank cards. The company is also offering up to 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in deals. Additionally, there are no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to six months.

OPPO F29 series: Details

OPPO has focused more on the durability front with the F29 series smartphones. The IP69 rating implies that the smartphones can endure high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. Meanwhile, the IP68 rating enables it to survive submersion in 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

ALSO READ | Google rivals Apple iPhone 16e with AI-enhanced Pixel 9a: Comparison Additionally, the OPPO F29 series smartphones feature 360-degree Armour Body technology, which the company said uses "Sponge Bionic Cushioning" to absorb shocks and improve drop resistance. The F29 series devices also feature AM04 aluminium alloy frame and are MIL-STD-810H-2022 certified, ensuring durability in extreme conditions.

OPPO F29 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, Quad-Curved, FHD+ resolution (2412x1080),​ 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

RAM: up to 12GB RAM LPDDR4X

Storage: up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) (OV50D40 sensor)+ 2MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

OPPO F29: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (2412x1080),​ 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

RAM: up to 8GB RAM LPDDR4X

Storage: up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) (S5KJNS sensor) + 2MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

