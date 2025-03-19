Google on March 19 introduced the Pixel 9a, its latest addition to the Pixel 9 series. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone ships with Android 15, and Google has promised seven years of support, including Pixel Drops, operating system updates, and security patches. Like other models in the series, the Pixel 9a comes with Google's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, though not all are included—Screenshot, for example, is missing.

Pixel 9a: What is new

The Pixel 9a is a compact smartphone with a refreshed design. The rear camera module sits flush within the body rather than protruding. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and features an aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display, and a matte-textured plastic back cover with a fingerprint-resistant coating. The smartphone is available in Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options.

The imaging capabilities have been enhanced over the predecessor, with the ultra-wide-angle sensor now supporting close-up shots for macro photography. Google has also included features from its premium models, such as Astrophotography, Add Me, and Real Tone.

As part of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a receives most of Google's AI features. It ships with the latest version of Gemini and supports imaging tools such as Best Take and Photo Unblur. The Magic Editor is built into Google Photos, along with the Reimagine option. Pixel Studio is also included as part of Google's AI suite.

The Pixel 9a ships with Android 15 and supports the features introduced with the latest operating system.

Additionally, the Pixel 9a comes bundled with:

Three months of Google One

Three months of YouTube Premium

Six months of Fitbit Premium