Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with AI features launched in India: Check price, specs

Lenovo has launched the Idea Tab Pro in India, promising powerful performance, smart features, and an immersive audiovisual experience. This artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300. It boasts a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display and JBL tuned quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Pricing and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colour: Luna grey

Both variants come bundled with Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus at no additional cost.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro can be purchased from the Lenovo India e-store. However, an Amazon microsite confirms that it will go on sale on the e-commerce site on March 21.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Details

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with AI-powered features, including Google’s "Circle to Search" and "Gemini." From Lenovo’s end, there is "Translate Without Switching Apps" feature, which it said enables users to translate text instantly. Additionally, with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, users can circle content to perform quick searches using Google Search.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840 x 2,944 pixels) display of a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is based on Android 14 platform, with Lenovo ZUI 16 layered on top. Lenovo has stated that the tablet will receive two major OS updates (up to Android 16), and four years of security patches until 2029.

For photography and video calls, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The tablet measures 189.1mm x 291.8mm x 6.9mm and weighs 620g.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Specifications