Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with AI features launched in India: Check price, specs

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 and boasts JBL tuned quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. The Android tablet is priced at Rs 27,999 onwards

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Lenovo has launched the Idea Tab Pro in India, promising powerful performance, smart features, and an immersive audiovisual experience. This artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300. It boasts a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display and JBL tuned quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos.
 
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Pricing and availability
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
  • Colour: Luna grey
Both variants come bundled with Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus at no additional cost.
 
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro can be purchased from the Lenovo India e-store. However, an Amazon microsite confirms that it will go on sale on the e-commerce site on March 21. 

  Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Details
 
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with AI-powered features, including Google’s "Circle to Search" and "Gemini." From Lenovo’s end, there is "Translate Without Switching Apps" feature, which it said enables users to translate text instantly. Additionally, with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, users can circle content to perform quick searches using Google Search.
 
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a 12.7-inch 3K (1,840 x 2,944 pixels) display of a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits.
 
The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is based on Android 14 platform, with Lenovo ZUI 16 layered on top. Lenovo has stated that the tablet will receive two major OS updates (up to Android 16), and four years of security patches until 2029.
 
For photography and video calls, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.  ALSO READ: Realme P3 Ultra, P3 5G smartphone launch on March 19: What to expect
 
The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The tablet measures 189.1mm x 291.8mm x 6.9mm and weighs 620g.
 
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 12.7-inch 3K (1,840 × 2,944 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits
  • Audio: Quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Operating System: Android 14-based Lenovo ZUI 16
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging
First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

