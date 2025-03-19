Realme launches P3 Ultra smartphone, P3 5G tags along: Check price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched new P3 series smartphones in India. The new Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G join the existing P3 Pro and P3x in the line-up. Exclusive to the Indian market, the Realme P3 Ultra is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chip. Meanwhile, the base variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.

Realme P3 Ultra: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue and Orion Red

Realme P3 Ultra: Availability and offers

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphone is now available for pre-booking in India on Realme's website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled on March 26.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in deals. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Realme P3 Ultra: Details

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company has partnered with Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to optimise the smartphone's performance for gaming. Notably, it will include bypass charging, allowing users to game while charging without overheating.

Measuring 7.38mm in thickness, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G features a 1.5K resolution quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back.

Here are the full specifications:

Display: 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra

RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage: up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 50MP (Sony IMX896) with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Protection: IP66/68/69 *OS: Android 15 Based Realme UI 6

Realme P3 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

Realme P3 5G: Availability and offers

Realme P3 5G will be available in an early bird sale on March 19 from 6PM to 10PM on Realme's official website and e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The first sale of the Realme P3 is on March 26. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

Realme P3 5G: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, the Realme P3 5G features an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Similar to the Ultra model, it gets IP66/68/69 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress. The smartphone features a 6000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. Imaging is handled by a 50MP primary camera.

Full specifications: