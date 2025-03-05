Apple launches MacBook Air with M4 at Rs 99,900 onwards: Price, specs, more

Apple has launched the MacBook Air with M4, following the iPad Air with M3 launch on March 4. The 2025 MacBook Air comes in a new sky blue colour, alongside midnight, starlight, and silver. The base variant now features 16GB unified memory, up from 8GB. It also includes a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera system.
The MacBook Air with M4 starts at Rs 99,900 and is available for pre-order, with sales beginning March 12.
MacBook Air with M4: What is new
Configuration
The MacBook Air with M4 is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display options, both powered by the M4 chip.
- The base 13-inch model (16GB unified memory, 256GB storage) features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.
- All other variants, including 15-inch models, come with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.
- Configurable options include up to 32GB unified memory and up to 2TB storage.
Display
- The MacBook Air with M4 features liquid retina displays in 13-inch and 15-inch options, with 500 nits peak brightness and P3 wide colour coverage.
Audio
- The 13-inch model has a four-speaker sound system.
- The 15-inch model features a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers.
- Both models support spatial audio (Dolby Atmos) on built-in speakers and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on supported Apple AirPods.
Connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are standard across models.
- Ports include MagSafe for charging, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports for data transfer and peripherals, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- The MacBook Air with M4 supports up to two 6K external displays, in addition to its built-in liquid retina display.
Camera and microphones
- The 12MP Center Stage camera offers improved video quality. Center Stage automatically keeps users centred in the frame as they move.
- It supports Desk View, which simultaneously displays the user and a top-down view of their desk—a useful feature for content creators.
- The camera is paired with a three-mic array featuring directional beamforming, voice isolation, and wide-spectrum microphone modes, enhancing voice clarity in calls.
Battery and charging
- The 13-inch model has a 53.8-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.
- The 15-inch model has a 66.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.
- The base model ships with a 30W USB-C power adapter, while all other variants include a 35W dual USB-C port adapter. The base model can be configured with the 35W adapter at an additional cost.
- Both models support fast charging with a 70W or higher USB-C power adapter.
Apple Intelligence
The MacBook Air with M4 supports the full suite of Apple Intelligence, but support for English (India) is expected to roll out in April.