Apple launches MacBook Air with M4 at Rs 99,900 onwards: Price, specs, more

The 2025 MacBook Air comes in a new sky blue colour, alongside midnight, starlight, and silver. The base variant now features 16GB unified memory, up from 8GB. It also includes a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera system. Apple has launched the MacBook Air with M4, following the iPad Air with M3 launch on March 4.

The MacBook Air with M4 starts at Rs 99,900 and is available for pre-order, with sales beginning March 12.

MacBook Air with M4: What is new

Configuration

The MacBook Air with M4 is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display options, both powered by the M4 chip.

The base 13-inch model (16GB unified memory, 256GB storage) features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

All other variants, including 15-inch models, come with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Configurable options include up to 32GB unified memory and up to 2TB storage.

Display

The MacBook Air with M4 features liquid retina displays in 13-inch and 15-inch options, with 500 nits peak brightness and P3 wide colour coverage.

Audio

The 13-inch model has a four-speaker sound system.

The 15-inch model features a six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers.

Both models support spatial audio (Dolby Atmos) on built-in speakers and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on supported Apple AirPods.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are standard across models.

Ports include MagSafe for charging, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports for data transfer and peripherals, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MacBook Air with M4 supports up to two 6K external displays, in addition to its built-in liquid retina display.

Camera and microphones

The 12MP Center Stage camera offers improved video quality. Center Stage automatically keeps users centred in the frame as they move.

It supports Desk View, which simultaneously displays the user and a top-down view of their desk—a useful feature for content creators.

The camera is paired with a three-mic array featuring directional beamforming, voice isolation, and wide-spectrum microphone modes, enhancing voice clarity in calls.

Battery and charging

The 13-inch model has a 53.8-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.

The 15-inch model has a 66.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.

The base model ships with a 30W USB-C power adapter, while all other variants include a 35W dual USB-C port adapter. The base model can be configured with the 35W adapter at an additional cost.

Both models support fast charging with a 70W or higher USB-C power adapter.

Apple Intelligence