Apple launches Mac Studio, powered by M3 Ultra and M4 Max: Check what's new

Apple has launched new Mac Studio models powered by the M4 Max and a new M3 Ultra chip, featuring up to 512GB of unified memory. Priced from Rs 2,14,900, the new Mac Studio is said to be capable of running large language models (LLMs) entirely in memory, leveraging M3 Ultra's advanced graphics architecture and high unified memory capacity. It also supports the Apple Intelligence suite of features, which is set to roll out in India in April with localised English language support.

The new Mac Studio is available for pre-order in India on Apple's official website, with sales beginning March 12.

Apple Mac Studio: What’s new

Apple has introduced new Mac Studio models with two processor options: M4 Max and a new M3 Ultra.

The M4 Max chip, first launched with the MacBook Pro last year, features up to a 16-core central processing unit (CPU), a 40-core graphic processing unit (GPU), and a 32-core Neural Engine (NPU). Meanwhile, the new M3 Ultra chip offers up to a 32-core CPU, an 80-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine.

Also Read

The Mac Studio now includes Thunderbolt 5 ports, which Apple says enable users to connect external expansion chassis with higher bandwidth and lower latency. Other connectivity options include a 10Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot on the front. Additionally, the M3 Ultra model can drive up to eight Apple Pro Display XDRs at 6K resolution.

Mac Studio with M4 Max

Starting at Rs 2,14,900, Mac Studio with the M4 Max chip is configurable with up to 128GB unified memory and 8TB SSD storage.

The M4 Max GPU features Apple's latest graphics architecture, bringing dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and a second-generation ray-tracing engine for enhanced content creation and gaming performance.

Apple claims the M4 Max enables:

1.6x faster image processing in Adobe Photoshop compared to Mac Studio with M1 Max.

2.1x faster code compilation in Xcode compared to Mac Studio with M1 Max.

1.2x faster ProRes transcode performance in Compressor compared to Mac Studio with M1 Max.

1.6x faster video processing in Topaz Video AI compared to Mac Studio with M1 Max.

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra

Starting at Rs 4,29,900, Mac Studio with M3 Ultra is configurable with up to 512GB unified memory and 16TB SSD storage.

The M3 Ultra offers the highest number of CPU and GPU cores in a Mac to date. It also includes a 32-core Neural Engine, enabling advanced on-device AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Apple claims the M3 Ultra enables: