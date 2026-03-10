Xiaomi launches Pad 8 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 9200mAh battery: Price

The Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet has been launched in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the tablet offers two display options: a nano-texture display and a glossy display, designed for different usage scenarios. The device packs a 9,200mAh battery and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi has also introduced a Workstation Mode on the tablet, which provides a more desktop-like interface and allows users to switch between multiple apps more easily. The company also claims that the Pad 8 is the slimmest flagship Android tablet launched in India in 2026.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Nano Texture): Rs 38,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Creator’s Edition): Rs 41,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Nano Texture (Creator’s Edition): Rs 43,999

Accessories: Pricing

Xiaomi Pad 8 Cover: Rs 1,499

Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard: Rs 4,999

Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro: Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard: Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Pad 8: Availability and offers

Xiaomi Pad 8 and accessories will be available starting March 17 through the company’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select cards. This offer will be valid until March 31. Additionally, the company said that customers purchasing the Xiaomi Pad 8 between March 17 and March 31 will also receive a one-year additional warranty (excluding battery coverage). ALSO READ: Apple may launch smart home display with AI Siri around iOS 27 rollout Xiaomi Pad 8: Details The Xiaomi Pad 8 sports an 11.2-inch LCD (liquid crystal display) display with 3.2K resolution and 800 nits of peak brightness, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet measures 5.75mm in thickness and weighs 485g. According to the company, the Xiaomi Pad 8 features a thinner and lighter design compared to the previous generation.

Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with two display options and users can choose between a nano-texture display or a glossy display based on their preference. The company said that the nano-texture option is aimed at users who spend long hours reading, writing, or creating on the tablet. It reduces reflections and glare, which can make the screen more comfortable to use in bright environments. Whereas the glossy display option offers higher contrast and deeper colours, making it suitable for watching movies, gaming, and general content browsing. The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Xiaomi said that the chip offers up to 32 per cent better CPU performance and more than 50 per cent improved GPU performance compared to the previous generation. The tablet also comes with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

ALSO READ: Sandisk launches 'smallest' 1TB USB-C flash drive in India: Price, specs Xiaomi Pad 8 comes with a 9,200mAh battery and supports 45W turbo charging. However, the company is bundling a 67W charger in the box. The tablet runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, which brings updated lock screens, widgets, and a redesigned interface. It also supports split-screen multitasking, allowing users to run two apps side by side. A compact view mode lets users keep secondary apps such as chats or notes open while working on another app. Xiaomi will offer four generations of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Xiaomi has also introduced a Workstation Mode on the tablet. The mode provides a more desktop-like interface and allows users to switch between multiple apps more easily. The tablet also supports PC-style browser features such as mouse-hover previews and right-click functionality. The tablet supports the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus, which the company said offers over 16,000 pressure levels and ultra-low latency for writing, sketching, and note-taking. It also supports rotation input and hover features. The tablet also supports accessories such as the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard and Focus Keyboard, allowing users to use the device in a laptop-style setup. The company said that the tablet is also compatible with accessories from the previous Xiaomi Pad 7 lineup.