ASUS launches V501 Desktop and AiO V400 series: Check price, details

ASUS has expanded its consumer desktop portfolio in India with the launch of the V501 desktop series and the AiO V400 series. The new lineup includes the V501MV Mini Tower with a 15-litre chassis, the V501SV Small Form Factor with a 9-litre chassis and the all-in-one (AiO) V440 and V470 models under the V400 series. The company said the new systems are aimed at small work environments as well as home setups.

ASUS V501 and AiO V400 series: Price and availability

ASUS V501 series

V501 Desktop (V501MV): Rs 42,990 onwards

V501 Desktop (V501SV): Rs 42,990 onwards

The ASUS V501 Desktop (V501SV) is now available for purchase from ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and select retail stores.

The ASUS V501 Desktop (V501MV) will be available for purchase through the same channels from March 25 onwards. However, it will become available on the ASUS e-shop earlier, from March 16. ALSO READ: Realme Narzo Power with 10,001mAh battery launched: Check price, specs ASUS AiO V400 series AiO V470: Rs 71,990

AiO V440: Rs 67,990 The ASUS AiO V470 is now available for purchase from ASUS Exclusive Stores, the ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, Croma and select retail stores. The company has noted that the ASUS V470 AiO (Core 5 and Core 7) will be available on Flipkart next month.

The ASUS AiO V440 will be available for purchase from the same platforms, but from April 14 onwards. ASUS V501 Desktop series: Details The ASUS V501 Desktop series is powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processors and supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The system also supports SSD storage. ASUS said the V501 series is designed for daily business workloads such as documentation, accounting software, GST platforms, CRM tools, virtual meetings and light design applications. ASUS said that the desktop features an advanced thermal design with copper heat pipes to support extended usage. ASUS claims noise levels can go as low as 38dB at full load. The V501MV comes with a 15L chassis, while the V501SV features a more compact 9L form factor.