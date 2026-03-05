Realme Narzo Power with 10,001mAh battery launched: Check price, specs

Realme expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme Narzo Power smartphone . The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a 10,001mAh Titan battery. The Realme Narzo Power sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo Power: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

Colours: Titan Silver, Titan Blue

As per Realme, the Narzo Power smartphone will be available for purchase starting today, March 5. The smartphone will be available via Realme’s website and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

ALSO READ: MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (M5): Comparing specs, features, price and more Realme Narzo Power: First sale offers Rs 3,000 discount for select bank cards

Rs 1,000 additional discount

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

Battery warranty for up to four years Realme Narzo Power: Details The Realme Narzo Power features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode (HBM). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, complemented by the HyperVision+ AI chip. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.