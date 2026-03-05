Nothing launches Phone 4a series, Headphone a: Watch unboxing, check specs

British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched the Phone 4a series smartphones, along with the Nothing Headphone (a) over-ear headphones. The Phone 4a series encompasses two models: the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The Phone 4a series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and comes with a 5,080mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

Colours: Black, Silver and Pink

Nothing Phone 4a: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Colours: Black, White, Blue and Pink

Nothing Phone 4a series: Availability

The company said that global pre-orders for the Phone 4a Pro will begin on March 13, 2026, through nothing.tech and select partners, with open sales scheduled to start on March 27 in most markets. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Phone 4a will start on March 5, 2026, with open sales beginning on March 13.

Nothing Phone 4a series: Details Nothing Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, coupled with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 3.1 storage. Phone 4a Pro sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with a full metal construction, while featuring a transparent design on the camera module, which also includes a Phone 3-like Glyph Matrix display. According to Nothing, the metal finish improves thermal management, while the phone also features a 5,300mm² vapour chamber system. The Phone 4a Pro also offers IP65 dust and water resistance, along with submersion protection.

The Phone 4a Pro features an updated Glyph Matrix with 137 mini-LED lights. Nothing said that despite using fewer LEDs than the Nothing Phone 3, the setup covers a larger area and can reach brightness levels of around 3,000 nits for notifications. The phone also supports several Glyph features such as Battery Indicator, Timer, Digital Clock, Solar Path and Glyph Mirror, which are integrated into the Glyph Matrix always-on display experience, even without a dedicated Glyph button. The Phone 4a Pro features a 50MP Sony main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a Sony ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The smartphone supports up to 140x digital zoom, which the company said is the highest zoom level offered on a Nothing smartphone so far. It also includes a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a peak HDR brightness of 4,500 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Phone 4a features a new “Glyph Bar” interface next to the camera module, with a vertical strip of individually controlled mini LED lights. Nothing said that the Glyph Bar setup is designed to reduce distractions while still delivering clear visual notifications. ALSO READ: Apple's big launch week: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, more arrive; What's next For photography, the Phone 4a includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with a 50MP periscope camera offering 3.5x optical zoom and OIS. It also features an ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front camera. The camera system supports zoom levels ranging from 0.6x to 70x.

Both models in the Nothing Phone 4a series come with a 5,080mAh battery. According to Nothing, the battery can deliver up to 17 hours of mixed use, including activities such as music playback, video streaming, gaming and messaging. The phones also support 50W fast charging, which the company said can charge the battery to around 60 per cent in about 30 minutes. Nothing said that the Phone 4a series runs on NothingOS 4.1. Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Specifications Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Memory: LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: UFS 3.1 storage

Protection: IP65 dust and water resistance

Glyph Interface: Glyph Matrix with 137 mini-LED lights and up to 3,000 nits brightness

Rear Cameras: 50MP main (OIS) + Sony ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3.5x optical zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Software: Nothing OS based on Android Nothing Phone 4a: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits HDR peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Memory: LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: UFS 3.1

Rear Cameras: 50MP main (OIS) + ultra-wide camera + 50MP periscope telephoto (3.5x optical zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5,080mAh

Charging: 50W fast charging (up to ~60% in 30 minutes)

Software: NothingOS 4.1 based on Android Nothing Headphone (a): Details Nothing has launched the Headphone (a) alongside the Phone 4a series. The company said that it can deliver up to five days of continuous listening on a single charge, making it the longest-lasting battery on a Nothing product so far. The company also claims that a five-minute charge can provide around five hours of playback.

ALSO READ: ASUS launches V501 Desktop and AiO V400 series: Check price, details The headphones weigh 310g and feature memory foam ear cushions. They are available in Yellow, Pink, Black and White colour options. The device also carries an IP52 rating for protection against dust and light water exposure. Headphone (a) supports Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless and the LDAC codec for higher-quality wireless audio. It uses a 40mm titanium-coated driver, which the company said is designed to deliver clearer sound with lower distortion. For controls, the headphones include physical buttons integrated into the ear cups. These include a Roller, Paddle and Button that allow users to adjust volume, control playback and switch noise-cancellation modes. The headphones support Channel Hop, which lets users switch between apps or functions using the control button. The same button can also work as a camera shutter for taking photos or starting video recording on a connected smartphone.