Tech Wrap May 28: Motorola Razr 60, OneUI 8 beta, Logitech Powerplay 2

Tech Wrap: May 28
Tech Wrap: May 28
BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Motorola launches Razr 60 flip-style foldable in India at Rs 49,999
 
Motorola has introduced its Razr 60 flip-style foldable smartphone in the Indian market. The device, retailing at Rs 49,999, is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and includes a 3.6-inch pOLED external display with Gemini AI functionality. Durability enhancements include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and an IP48 rating for protection against dust and water.
 
Android 16: Samsung releases OneUI 8 beta, confirms summer debut with folds
 
Samsung has begun rolling out the beta version of One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. First showcased during the Google Android Show I/O Edition, the beta is currently available for the Galaxy S25 lineup, with the exception of the newly launched Galaxy S25 Edge (review). The finalized version is scheduled to launch alongside Samsung’s foldables this summer.
 
Logitech launches Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad for mouse
 
Logitech G, the gaming arm of Logitech, has released the Powerplay 2, a wireless charging pad designed for gaming mice. This accessory delivers uninterrupted power to compatible mice, whether they are actively in use or idle. As per the company, it eliminates the need to stop gaming to recharge.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung kicks off early deliveries for pre-order customers
 
Samsung has started dispatching the Galaxy S25 Edge to customers who placed pre-orders. The brand had promised early access to these buyers ahead of the official release. Pre-orders are open until May 30 and include perks like complimentary storage upgrades and interest-free EMI options.
 
Opera unveils Neon, a web browser with agentic AI capabilities built in
 
Opera has introduced a new browser named Neon, designed to enhance user experience through built-in AI tools. Unlike conventional browsers, Neon integrates AI to support more advanced digital tasks such as web and game development, form completion, and online shopping. The browser will be subscription-based, although pricing details are yet to be announced.
 
Sony 'Days of Play' sale: Check deals on PS5 and PS4 games and peripherals
 
Sony’s PlayStation India division has launched its “Days of Play” promotion, offering limited-time discounts on select PS5 and PS4 games and accessories.
 
OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, Racing Edition launched in China
 
OnePlus has introduced the Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition smartphones in China. These new devices are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity processors and come with 6,700mAh and 7,100mAh batteries, respectively. The company has not yet confirmed whether these models will be released outside China.
 
WhatsApp for iPad: How to download, sign-in process, and supported features
 
Meta has released a version of WhatsApp specifically designed for Apple iPads. Now available via the App Store, this app features an interface tailored for larger screens. It supports iPadOS multitasking and works with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
 
iOS 19: eSIM transfer from Apple iPhone to Android set to become easier
 
Apple is said to be working on a new functionality in iOS 19 aimed at simplifying the switch from iPhone to Android by enabling wireless eSIM transfers. A report by Android Authority suggests that the new “Transfer to Android” option will be added to the Settings app, allowing eSIMs to be moved to Android phones wirelessly.
 
Google Meet to fully replace legacy Google Duo calling in September 2025
 
Google plans to phase out the remaining Duo calling features from its Meet app by September 2025. Although Duo was discontinued in 2022, some legacy functions continued under the "Legacy calls" section in Google Meet. The upcoming changes aim to consolidate all calling features within the Meet platform.
 
'Sign in with ChatGPT' could be OpenAI's answer to Google sign in
 
OpenAI may soon challenge Google’s dominance in third-party logins by enabling users to access external apps via their ChatGPT credentials. Much like Google's long-standing sign-in option, OpenAI is exploring similar integration. A page on OpenAI’s site indicates that developers can express interest by filling out a form.
 
Anthropic's Claude gets voice mode similar to ChatGPT, Gemini
 
Anthropic is introducing a voice interaction mode for its Claude AI assistant. This feature, available through the mobile app, allows for spoken conversation and hands-free use. The company states that this will offer a more natural and accessible user experience. The beta version will initially be rolled out in English in the coming weeks.
 
Razr 60 Ultra: Motorola's foldable finds sweet spot between style, utility
  At a price of Rs 99,999, Motorola’s Razr 60 Ultra offers significant improvements over its predecessor. Enhancements include better performance, a more advanced front camera, improved dust resistance, and new design elements such as wood and Alcantara finishes. Core strengths from the Razr 50 Ultra remain, including the large functional cover display, streamlined software, and polished foldable design.=
First Published: May 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Next Story