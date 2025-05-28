Android 16: Samsung releases OneUI 8 beta, confirms summer debut with folds

Samsung has launched the One UI 8 beta programme, marking the first wave of updates based on Android 16. The new operating system version was unveiled at the Google Android Show I/O Edition. The beta version is currently available for the Galaxy S25 series, excluding the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge (review) . The final release will debut with Samsung ’s upcoming foldable devices this summer.

Samsung said One UI 8 represents a significant evolution in how artificial intelligence is integrated across its devices. Co-developed with Google, this update is among the earliest to adopt Android 16 and introduces a personalised AI experience optimised for different Galaxy form factors.

The beta is now live for users in Germany, South Korea, the UK and the US, with additional Galaxy models and regions expected to be added in the coming months. Samsung is placing emphasis on multimodal AI, privacy-first data handling, and cross-device integration through this beta phase.

One UI 8 beta: Eligible devices

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

One UI 8 beta: Supported regions

Germany

South Korea

United Kingdom

United States

Currently, the beta is limited to the above devices and regions. However, as with the One UI 7 rollout, Samsung is expected to expand support to additional models, including the Galaxy S24 series.

One UI 8: What’s new

One UI 8 introduces several core enhancements across AI, privacy, productivity, and user experience for smartphones, tablets, and foldables.

Key features and updates:

AI-powered user experience: Multimodal AI delivers real-time, context-aware assistance with features such as the “Now Bar” and “Now Brief” for personalised suggestions.

Device-optimised UI: The interface adapts to the device form factor, improving usability across different screen types.

Enhanced privacy controls: Samsung Knox Vault secures sensitive data, while AI features can operate via on-device processing.

Auracast support: Built on Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast allows audio sharing via QR codes for Galaxy Buds 3 and supported hearing aids.

Improved customer support: Enables service request check-ins using QR and NFC through Samsung Account.

Smarter reminder app: Includes voice-enabled reminders and simplified list sharing for travel and daily planning.

Upgraded Quick Share: Enables one-tap file sharing directly from the Quick Settings panel.