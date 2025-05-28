Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may switch Game Center with Xbox-like gaming app on iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple may switch Game Center with Xbox-like gaming app on iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple may launch a unified gaming app at WWDC 2025, letting users access games, achievements, and leaderboards across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Apple Game Center
Apple Game Center
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new app focused on video games across its ecosystem including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, according to a report by Bloomberg, as cited by The Verge. The app is expected to be officially introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to take place from June 9 to 13.
 
As per the report, the upcoming app could act as a central hub for gaming on Apple devices. Users will be able to launch games they have already installed, view achievements, track leaderboard standings, and explore editorial content related to games. The new platform will also offer access to titles available on the App Store, giving it a broader utility similar to the Xbox app on iOS, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.
According to Bloomberg, the Mac version of the app will go a step further by allowing users to launch games that weren’t downloaded via the App Store, offering more flexibility for Mac gamers who use other distribution platforms.
 
The new gaming app is expected to roll out publicly with the release of iOS 18 this September.

Also Read

iOS 19: eSIM transfer from Apple iPhone to Android set to become easier

Apple's inaugural AI-powered smart home hub may launch in 2025: Report

WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces deals on MacBook Air M4, M2 models

'Apple can build in India but must pay tariffs to sell in US', says Trump

This development follows Apple’s recent acquisition of its first gaming studio, RAC7, the creators of Sneaky Sasquatch, one of the earliest titles launched on Apple Arcade. As confirmed by Digital Trends, RAC7 will continue to operate independently and won’t be merged into other Apple teams.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Android 16: Samsung releases OneUI 8 beta, confirms summer debut with folds

Opera unveils Neon, a web browser with agentic AI capabilities built in

Google Meet to fully replace legacy Google Duo calling in September 2025

Nothing previews Phone 3 design in a close-up shot ahead of launch: Details

OnePlus introduces new AI features, Gemini integration with apps, and more

Topics :Apple XboxApple iPhonesTechnology

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story