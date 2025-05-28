Home / Technology / Tech News / Gen AI single most transformative force of 2024: TCS' N Chandrasekaran

Gen AI single most transformative force of 2024: TCS' N Chandrasekaran

TCS Chairman Chandrasekaran calls Gen AI a civilisational shift and outlines four strategic vectors to lead in an AI-first world, including a human-plus-AI delivery model

N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran (Photo:PTI)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Sons and TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran has singled out generative AI (Gen AI) as the most transformative force in 2024, achieving near-human reasoning capabilities and redefining analytics, customer experience, and marketing.
 
“Gen AI is not just another tech cycle, it is a civilisational shift. Its widespread adoption is accelerating, powered by parallel advances in semiconductors, cloud computing, quantum technologies, robotics, and energy innovation,” he wrote in a letter to shareholders as part of TCS’ latest annual report.
 
TCS is pursuing four strategic vectors to establish itself as a leader in this AI-first world. These include creating a large pool of AI agents to work alongside employees, delivering solutions through a human-plus-AI model, investing in AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, and forging industry-best partnerships with hardware providers, solution innovators, and start-ups.
 
“This integrated approach will help us bring the best capabilities to every customer, ensuring they are future-ready, resilient, and competitive. We remain steadfastly committed to leading the industry with purpose, innovation, and responsibility,” he added.
 
Companies across the technology ecosystem and broader businesses are putting in place AI adoption strategies, refining their proprietary data to better harness results, and integrating AI and AI agents into their systems to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
 
Chandrasekaran cautioned that, to lead in this new world defined by AI, the IT industry must evolve. Many traditional IT business services are now rapidly being automated, including coding and testing, which are reshaping the software development life cycle. Agentic AI is also being deeply embedded into enterprise systems. 

Also Read

TCS splits AI.Cloud unit for higher growth, Krishna Mohan to lead cloud biz

Premium

Tata group earnings mirror India Inc show as FY25 profit dips marginally

Premium

TCS gets Rs 2,903 crore BSNL order for 4G rollout at 18,685 sites

Tejas Networks secures order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL; stock up 5%

TCS secures ₹2,903 crore advance purchase order from BSNL for 4G expansion

 
“TCS is proactively leading this change. We have systematically infused AI across our offerings and built intelligent agent solutions throughout the value chain. In 2025, we will have the largest AI-trained workforce in the industry and have launched our enterprise-grade Gen AI platform: TCS WisdomNext,” he added.
 
Earlier this week, TCS said it would split its AI.Cloud business into two separate units to drive higher growth in its artificial intelligence cloud business. The company is actively hiring AI experts from the market while also enhancing internal capabilities by updating training programmes for existing employees.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp for iPad now available on Apple App Store: Check key features here

Tech Wrap May 27: Realme GT 7 series, OnePlus AI on 13s, WhatsApp for iPad

OnePlus 13s to launch with second-generation AI features alongside Plus Key

Google app on Android rolls out 'Activity' tab: Here's what it will do

Jony Ive joins OpenAI: What to know about Apple's former design chief

Topics :TCSTata stocksN Chandrasekaran

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story