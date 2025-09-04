Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chip and offers access to advanced Galaxy AI features with Android 16-based One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung on September 4 launched the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition). The entry-level smartphone in the Galaxy S-series is powered by the Exynos 2400 and features several notable upgrades such as a 12MP front-facing camera, a 4900mAh battery, a larger vapour chamber for cooling and an Armor Aluminium frame. Running on Android 16-based One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE boasts support for Galaxy AI features such as Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Features

Samsung said that with Android 16-based One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE gets access to agentic AI capabilities. These enable advanced AI-powered features on the smartphone that includes:
 
  • Generative Edit: Automatically detects passersby in the background of photos and recommends what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits.
  • Portrait Studio: Allows users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions.
  • Instant Slow-mo: Lets users relive favourite video moments in a more immersive way, transforming any clip into slow motion with a single tap.
  • Audio Eraser: Offers a convenient way to clean up noise in videos by isolating specific audio elements such as voices, music, wind, ambient nature, crowd noise, and background interference.
  • Auto Trim: Streamlines the video editing process by automatically selecting the best moments from your footage.
For security and privacy, the Galaxy S25 FE also gets the Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). It is essentially a new privacy safeguard for on-device AI processes. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones so each app can only access its own sensitive data, boosting both privacy and data isolation. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP 3x telephoto (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired charging, wireless charging with PowerShare support
  • OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Water and dust resistance: IP68
  • Colours: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White
  • Thickness: 7.4mm
  • Weight: 190g

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Hands-on video

 

More From This Section

Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition

Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Realme 15T

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Acer TravelLite Essential series

Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Samsung Mobiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon