Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Samsung on September 4 launched the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition). The entry-level smartphone in the Galaxy S-series is powered by the Exynos 2400 and features several notable upgrades such as a 12MP front-facing camera, a 4900mAh battery, a larger vapour chamber for cooling and an Armor Aluminium frame. Running on Android 16-based One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE boasts support for Galaxy AI features such as Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Features
Samsung said that with Android 16-based One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE gets access to agentic AI capabilities. These enable advanced AI-powered features on the smartphone that includes:
- Generative Edit: Automatically detects passersby in the background of photos and recommends what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits.
- Portrait Studio: Allows users to create personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions.
- Instant Slow-mo: Lets users relive favourite video moments in a more immersive way, transforming any clip into slow motion with a single tap.
- Audio Eraser: Offers a convenient way to clean up noise in videos by isolating specific audio elements such as voices, music, wind, ambient nature, crowd noise, and background interference.
- Auto Trim: Streamlines the video editing process by automatically selecting the best moments from your footage.
For security and privacy, the Galaxy S25 FE also gets the Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). It is essentially a new privacy safeguard for on-device AI processes. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones so each app can only access its own sensitive data, boosting both privacy and data isolation.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP 3x telephoto (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: 45W wired charging, wireless charging with PowerShare support
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
- Water and dust resistance: IP68
- Colours: Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, White
- Thickness: 7.4mm
- Weight: 190g