WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report

Reportedly, the latest WhatsApp for iOS update streamlines calling by replacing separate buttons with one menu that organises voice, video, and scheduling options

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned calling experience for iPhone users with its latest iOS 25.23.82 update. According to WABetaInfo, the update introduces a unified call menu that replaces the traditional voice and video call buttons with a single option. This report suggests that the change is aimed at simplifying how users initiate and manage calls, particularly in business and group conversations.

For business chats

In chats with businesses, the new menu brings together all call-related functions under one button. Instead of navigating between separate icons, users can now access options such as starting a voice or video call, creating a call link, or even scheduling a call directly from the conversation. This is said to cut down on extra navigation and streamlines communication with businesses.
 
Along with convenience, the redesigned menu will likely reduce accidental calls, as users must confirm the type of call before proceeding. Features like creating a call link or scheduling a call add further flexibility, especially for group discussions or planned meetings. 

For group conversations

As per the report, the unified call menu extends to group chats as well, bringing the same four actions: voice call, video call, call link creation, and call scheduling—while also offering additional control. A new option that lets users select specific group members to include in a call. The report mentioned that the targeted approach helps reduce interruptions and ensures discussions stay relevant to the right participants.
 
The interface is straightforward: users tap the call button, select members from the group, and choose either a voice or video call. This gives more control over who joins the call in a group. 

Rollout

Currently, this feature is rolling out for business and group chats, with no confirmation yet for personal one-on-one conversations.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

