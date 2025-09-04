Samsung Galaxy event highlights: S25 FE, Tab S11 series, Buds 3 FE launched

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone alongside the flagship Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets and Buds 3 FE at its Galaxy Event. The devices bring notable upgrades over their predecessors and ship with the new Android 16-based One UI 8. While One UI 8 brings creative tools such as Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo to the Galaxy S25 FE, the Galaxy Tab S11 series gets productivity-focused features including Drawing Assist, Writing Assist and an upgraded Samsung DeX interface. The S Pen has also been redesigned for better control.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The latest Fan Edition in the Galaxy S25 lineup is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor and features several hardware upgrades. These include a larger 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging, a 12MP upgraded front camera, and a sturdier Armour Aluminium frame. For improved thermal management, the device is equipped with a vapour chamber that is 10 per cent larger than its predecessor.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more On the software side, the Galaxy S25 FE runs Android 16 with One UI 8, which integrates new Galaxy AI capabilities: Generative Edit: Identifies background distractions in photos and suggests edits.

Portrait Studio: Creates lifelike avatars with realistic expressions.

Instant Slow-mo: Converts any video into slow motion with a single tap.

Audio Eraser: Removes unwanted sounds in videos by isolating audio layers.

Auto Trim: Automatically selects and trims the best clips from footage. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series The Galaxy Tab S11 lineup includes two models: the standard Tab S11 with an 11-inch display and the Tab S11 Ultra with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Both are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and ship with the redesigned S Pen. The Tab S11 Ultra is Samsung’s thinnest tablet yet at 5.1mm.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched: Specs The series benefits from an upgraded Samsung DeX platform, which introduces Extended Mode, turning the tablet and an external monitor into a dual-screen workspace. This enables seamless drag-and-drop of apps across screens and allows tasks such as reviewing documents on one display while presenting on the other. Users can also set up to four personalised workspaces. Accessories enhance productivity further. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim includes a dedicated Galaxy AI key, while the redesigned S Pen now has a cone-shaped tip for improved tilt support and precision, along with a hexagonal body for better grip. It also supports features such as Quick Tools and Sticky Notes.

With One UI 8, the Tab S11 series integrates Galaxy AI tools aimed at creators and professionals. Drawing Assist refines sketches into polished illustrations, while Writing Assist allows users to adjust tone and style in text. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, designed as an affordable entry point into its premium audio lineup. The Buds 3 FE feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), capable of automatically adjusting based on ambient sound levels. Transparency Mode allows users to hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds. Samsung said the Buds 3 FE are optimised for Galaxy AI features, including real-time translation and voice-assisted commands when paired with supported Galaxy devices. The earbuds also bring improved battery life, offering up to 30 hours with the charging case, and come with an IP54 rating for water and sweat resistance.