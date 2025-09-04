Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099: Check specs

LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099: Check specs

Lava Yuva Smart 2 smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality. It is based on Android 15 Go platforms

Lava Yuva Smart 2

Lava Yuva Smart 2

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Yuva Smart 2 smartphone, a new entrant in its affordable Yuva Smart series. Powered by the UNISOC SC9863A processor, the smartphone is based on Android 15 Go. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. The company said that the Yuva Smart 2 smartphone is positioned as the entry point for first-time smartphone users.

Lava Yuva Smart 2: Price and availability

Lava said that the new Yuva Smart 2 is available for an introductory price of Rs 6,099.
 
The Yuva Smart 2 is currently available at select retail outlets. Lava said it will offering free service at home for the Yuva Smart 2, pan-India. The smartphone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colorways. 
 

Lava Yuva Smart 2: Details 

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 features a 6.75-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a UNISOC 9863A processor, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, users can also expand the RAM by an additional 3GB using virtual RAM technology. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging through USB-C. The company said that it features a glass back design with a stylish camera panel. 

Also Read

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price and specs

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G to be launched on Aug 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Tech Wrap August 18

Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Tech Wrap August 11

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

 
For imaging, the smartphone features a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary sensor. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more. Lava said that the smartphone also features various camera modes such as HDR, beauty, and Night.
 
Running on the Android 15 Go Edition operating system, the smartphone is said to offer a bloatware-free experience. For added security, the Lava Yuva Smart 2 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality.  

Lava Yuva Smart 2: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UNISOC 9863A
  • RAM: 3GB + 3GB 
  • Storage: 64GB 
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: Type-C Port, 10W 
  • OS: Android 15 Go Edition

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition

Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Realme 15T

Realme 15T with 7000mAh battery launched at Rs 20,999 onwards: Check specs

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Motorola unveils Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop's Swarovski edition: Price, offers

Topics : Tech News Lava Indian smartphone market Android smartphone buyers in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon