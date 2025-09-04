LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099: Check specs

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Yuva Smart 2 smartphone, a new entrant in its affordable Yuva Smart series. Powered by the UNISOC SC9863A processor, the smartphone is based on Android 15 Go. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. The company said that the Yuva Smart 2 smartphone is positioned as the entry point for first-time smartphone users.
Lava Yuva Smart 2: Price and availability
Lava said that the new Yuva Smart 2 is available for an introductory price of Rs 6,099.
The Yuva Smart 2 is currently available at select retail outlets. Lava said it will offering free service at home for the Yuva Smart 2, pan-India. The smartphone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colorways.
Lava Yuva Smart 2: Details
The Lava Yuva Smart 2 features a 6.75-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a UNISOC 9863A processor, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, users can also expand the RAM by an additional 3GB using virtual RAM technology. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging through USB-C. The company said that it features a glass back design with a stylish camera panel.
For imaging, the smartphone features a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary sensor. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more. Lava said that the smartphone also features various camera modes such as HDR, beauty, and Night.
Running on the Android 15 Go Edition operating system, the smartphone is said to offer a bloatware-free experience. For added security, the Lava Yuva Smart 2 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality.
Lava Yuva Smart 2: Specifications
- Display: 6.75-inch HD+, 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: UNISOC 9863A
- RAM: 3GB + 3GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Type-C Port, 10W
- OS: Android 15 Go Edition