360 mn Airtel customers to get free access to Adobe Express Premium

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a partnership with Adobe under which all 360 million Airtel customers will get free access to Adobe Express Premium’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, worth about Rs 4,000, for one year.

This marks Airtel’s second global AI partnership after its tie-up with Perplexity AI last year, which offered users a Pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 free for a year.

Under the agreement, Adobe Express Premium will be available to all Airtel customers across mobile, Wi-Fi and direct-to-home (DTH) services. Customers can activate the subscription via the Airtel Thanks app without any credit card requirement.

Adobe Express Premium offers a suite of generative AI-powered creative tools, including instant background removal, custom image generation, one-tap video editing, auto captions and instant resize. The subscription also provides access to thousands of professional design templates — including those tailored for Indian festivals, weddings and local businesses — premium Adobe Stock assets, over 30,000 professional fonts, 100 GB of cloud storage, and watermark-free exports with seamless cross-device sync. “This partnership is about more than technology. It is about empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge AI tools to create and innovate,” said Siddharth Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) — Connected Homes and director — marketing, Bharti Airtel.

“From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury — they’re a reality for every Indian,” Sharma added. David Wadhwani, president, digital media at Adobe, said the company was committed to democratising creativity through easy-to-use tools. “We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free, accelerating the growth of India’s vibrant creator economy and enabling people to easily produce standout content — whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions,” Wadhwani said.