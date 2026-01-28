Voice AI is India's next UPI moment: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

In a world dominated by the artificial intelligence (AI) race, Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys and cofounder of EkStep Foundation, said voice AI is the key to true digital equality in India.

“If a person can talk to a computer and get instructions, information, or an agent to work on their behalf, that’s the final concept — especially in a country with so many languages and dialects,” Nilekani said during a fireside chat with Vishal Dhupur, managing director for Nvidia in South Asia. India has a population of 1.4 billion, with hundreds of millions still using feature phones and more than 100 languages in active use.

He emphasised the need to build population-scale voice AI applications using frugal design principles. “India will be the source of applying AI and frugal engineering to solve real-world problems,” Nilekani said. “That will have global implications because many countries cannot afford expensive systems. If we can deliver population-scale voice AI in 22 Indian languages, it becomes a global requirement. Voice AI is the final frontier,” he added.

Dhupur said the focus of voice applications should be on making them seamless, trustworthy and cost-effective. “For all tasks, costs have to come down. All of us know the pipeline cost of doing a transaction. The opportunity for India is to play the large-volume game and bring those costs down,” he said.