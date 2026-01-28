Associate Sponsors

Home / Technology / Tech News / Voice AI is India's next UPI moment: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Voice AI is India's next UPI moment: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Voice AI is the most practical path to digital inclusion in India, enabling access across languages, literacy levels and sectors, says Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys & cofounder, EkStep Foundation
premium
Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys & cofounder, EkStep Foundation
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a world dominated by the artificial intelligence (AI) race, Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys and cofounder of EkStep Foundation, said voice AI is the key to true digital equality in India.
 
“If a person can talk to a computer and get instructions, information, or an agent to work on their behalf, that’s the final concept — especially in a country with so many languages and dialects,” Nilekani said during a fireside chat with Vishal Dhupur, managing director for Nvidia in South Asia. India has a population of 1.4 billion, with hundreds of millions still using feature phones and more than 100 languages in active use.
 
Nilekani said voice AI is key to digital equality. “Just as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) made digital payments effortless for everyone, voice-driven interfaces can remove barriers to opportunities in sectors such as agriculture and education. It’s the final frontier,” he added.
 
He emphasised the need to build population-scale voice AI applications using frugal design principles. “India will be the source of applying AI and frugal engineering to solve real-world problems,” Nilekani said. “That will have global implications because many countries cannot afford expensive systems. If we can deliver population-scale voice AI in 22 Indian languages, it becomes a global requirement. Voice AI is the final frontier,” he added.
 
According to Nilekani, accuracy will no longer be a barrier; he said. He emphasised the need to build population-scale voice AI applications using frugal design principles. “India will be the source of applying AI and frugal engineering to solve real-world problems,” he said.
 
Dhupur said the focus of voice applications should be on making them seamless, trustworthy and cost-effective. “For all tasks, costs have to come down. All of us know the pipeline cost of doing a transaction. The opportunity for India is to play the large-volume game and bring those costs down,” he said.
 
AI, Nilekani said, is unfolding as a race in two directions — towards the bottom and towards the top. “The race to the bottom is AI so low cost, and present in people’s mental health. The race to the top is improving lives at scale. That’s where India can lead with foundational models,” he said.
 
The risks of AI — hallucinations, biased outputs, morphed images, obscene or sexually explicit content — are already well known. Nilekani cited content generated by Elon Musk’s Grok as an example. India, he said, offers a chance to innovate at scale, which is crucial for mass adoption of any technology. He pointed to Aadhaar, India’s unique identification system, and UPI, the world’s largest real-time payments system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India.
 
In Aadhaar’s case, the real innovation was in minimal design, with just four identification fields. That simplicity enabled the system to scale, enrolling around 1.5 million people a day across millions of stations.
 
Scaling, Nilekani said, can be achieved using large language models. He reiterated that large language models will become commodities, with companies such as OpenAI, Meta, Google, Anthropic, Mistral AI, and DeepSeek building them across the US and China.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NxtGen selects Dell AI Factory, Nvidia to build national-scale AI factory

Premium

Data privacy, security gain importance as AI adoption accelerates

Tech Wrap Jan 28: WhatsApp update, Google Photos, Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Premium

Slack's Rob Seaman says 2026 will mark true adoption of agentic AI

Is Krafton India planning to bring in-game ads to BGMI? Here's what we know

Topics :artifical intelligenceVoice assistantsDigitalisation

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story