NxtGen selects Dell AI Factory, Nvidia to build national-scale AI factory

Dell Technologies’ AI Factory and Nvidia on Tuesday announced that they have partnered with NxtGen AI, a sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure provider, to build India’s first and largest dedicated AI factory.

This deployment will significantly expand India’s national AI capability, enabling large-scale generative AI, agentic AI, physical AI and high-performance computing across enterprises, start-ups and government programmes, the company claimed.

A S Rajgopal, managing director and chief executive officer, NxtGen, said: “This deployment marks a significant milestone for the country: India’s largest AI model-training cluster, built and operated entirely within India’s sovereign cloud framework. Dell Technologies has been critical in enabling this scale, performance and reliability. Together, we are unlocking the infrastructure that will power the next generation of Indian AI models and applications.”

Dell will provide the core infrastructure, including Vertiv liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers, delivered through Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems, for NxtGen’s new AI cluster, empowering the company to meet the growing demand for AI as a service and large-scale GPU capacity. The details of the centre were not clear, nor were the financial details of the technology procurement. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combines AI infrastructure, software and services in an advanced, full-stack platform designed to meet demanding AI workloads and deliver scalable, reliable performance for training and inference. Leveraging the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, NxtGen will deploy Vertiv liquid-cooled, fully integrated Dell IR5000 racks featuring Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform to build a cluster with over 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, all purpose-built for AI. These will be complemented by Dell PowerEdge R670 servers and Dell PowerScale F710 storage.