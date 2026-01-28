Data privacy, security gain importance as AI adoption accelerates

With consent at the core of the Indian rules, companies will also have to rethink how they use customer data to train internal artificial intelligence models, including removing any training data where consent is not granted.
Why cybersecurity is critical in an AI-driven world
That puts the spotlight on robust cybersecurity systems. As organisations increasingly adopt AI, cloud, and digital-first operating models, the volume and sensitivity of data being created and processed continues to grow, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals.
“Systems must incorporate privacy and cybersecurity by design, bolstered by robust governance, ongoing monitoring, and swift incident response. Equally important is building a culture of accountability and awareness across the organisation, because technology alone cannot address data risk. Organisations that prioritise data privacy and security will be better positioned to earn trust, meet compliance requirements, and drive sustainable digital growth,” said Sunil Sharma, managing director and vice president of sales, India & SAARC, at Sophos, a software security company.