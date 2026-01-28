Data privacy, security gain importance as AI adoption accelerates

Rubal Sahni, AVP India and Emerging Markets at Confluent, said we live in an age where apps know more about us than our closest ones. “But do we really know how our data is collected, shared, or used and with whom? I feel Bharat’s DPDP Act is a welcome reset. It puts the power back into the hands of the individual and rightly so. As AI tools become smarter, the real risk isn’t just machines replacing jobs; it is machines acting without permission. We must protect citizens not just from external threats, but from silent digital overreach. This isn’t about stifling innovation. It is about building responsible, India-first AI that respects our values and our people,” he added.