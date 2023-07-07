A day after Instagram Threads launch, Jack Dorsey calls it 'Twitter clone'

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has taken a swipe at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's latest product, Threads, based on the Instagram platform but with a focus on text rather than photos.

"We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones," Dorsey tweeted about Meta's rival to Twitter, which was launched the day before.

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Threads has also run into legal trouble.

While the app has already gained over 50 million users since being launched on Thursday, its rival has threatened a lawsuit, claiming that Threads infringes Twitter's "intellectual property rights".

Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has written to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property". The letter was first published by the news outlet Semafor.

According to the letter, Meta hired dozens of former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information."

Elon Musk, in response to a tweet citing the news said, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Meta, on the other hand, claimed that no one in the engineering team at Threads is a former Twitter employee. "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee - that's just not a thing," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a Threads post.