Home / Technology / Tech News / A day after Instagram Threads launch, Jack Dorsey calls it 'Twitter clone'

A day after Instagram Threads launch, Jack Dorsey calls it 'Twitter clone'

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also raised concerns about the permissions and data access required by Meta's new app, Threads

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has taken a swipe at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's latest product, Threads, based on the Instagram platform but with a focus on text rather than photos.

"We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones," Dorsey tweeted about Meta's rival to Twitter, which was launched the day before.


Meanwhile, Threads has also run into legal trouble.

While the app has already gained over 50 million users since being launched on Thursday, its rival has threatened a lawsuit, claiming that Threads infringes Twitter's "intellectual property rights".

Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has written to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property". The letter was first published by the news outlet Semafor.

According to the letter, Meta hired dozens of former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information."

Elon Musk, in response to a tweet citing the news said, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Competition is fine, cheating is not

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Meta, on the other hand, claimed that no one in the engineering team at Threads is a former Twitter employee. "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee - that's just not a thing," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a Threads post.

Also Read

Instagram Threads: Meta's Twitter rival sees 10 million downloads in 7 hrs

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Instagram Threads: Everything you need to know about Meta's Twitter rival

Instagram reels can now be downloaded on your device, says IG head

Come one, come all

First time since its launch, ChatGPT registers drop in user traffic

Twitter silently does away with the requirement to log in to see tweets

China releases its first open-source computer operating system OpenKylin

Threads: Meta's "Twitter killer" app puts Elon Musk under pressure

Tamil Nadu's Atsuya secures spot in Google's Startup Accelerator Program

Topics :Jack DorseyElon MuskTwitterInstagramBS Web ReportsMark Zuckerberg

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story