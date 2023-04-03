Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3-N305 processor in India

Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched a new laptop powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor in India.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the new laptop "Aspire 3" will be available to purchase on the company's official website, online, and offline stores.

According to the company, the new Aspire 3 is lighter and thinner than ever before at 1.7 kg and 18.9 mm thickness.

The laptop features a 14 or 15.6-inch full HD display along with an Acer Purified Voice and AI Noise Reduction audio system which effectively analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode.

With a 78 per cent increase in fan surface area, the laptop offers enhanced thermal system performance and 17 per cent thermal capacity, contributing to maintaining peak performance and avoiding overheating, allowing users to accomplish more tasks.

Moreover, the new Acer laptop comes with a full-functioned USB Type-C port, USB Type C (Full function), Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1, and HDMI 2.1, providing increased productivity and functionality.

With performance at its core, this laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and is equipped with up to 11 hours of battery life, the company said.

Further, the all-new Aspire 3 comes with BlueLightShield technology that lowers harmful light exposure to the users.

