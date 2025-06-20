Adobe brings computational photography to Apple iPhones with Project Indigo

Adobe Project Indigo: App requirements
- iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 16 series
Adobe Project Indigo: Details
- Photo Mode: Designed for well-lit environments. Offers near-instant shutter response.
- Night Mode: Captures photos post-shutter press using longer exposures for low-light shots.
- Pro Controls: Users can manually set focus, ISO, shutter speed, exposure compensation, and white balance. Pro Controls in Night Mode allows frame count control during merging.
- Long Exposure mode: If the iPhone is mounted on a tripod, this allows the capture of synthetic long exposure effects like "water-into-silk".
- Super-resolution Zoom: Uses multi-frame super-resolution to recover detail loss from zooming. An “SR” badge indicates when this is active.
- Lightroom Integration: Enables direct transfer to the Lightroom mobile app. DNGs are also fully compatible with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.
Adobe Project Indigo: Technology Preview
- AI Denoise: A mobile version of Adobe’s desktop denoising tool found in Lightroom and Camera Raw. Requires DNG input and outputs a new DNG file. Not available on iPhone 12 Pro.
- Remove Reflections: Eliminates glass reflections in images taken through windows. Requires a DNG input and exports a medium-res JPEG.
