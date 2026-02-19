Adobe offers free access to Firefly, Photoshop to students: Details

At the India AI Impact Summit , Adobe announced that students across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges in India will get free access to its creative and productivity tools, along with the opportunity to pursue industry-relevant certificate courses at no cost through accredited higher education institutions. Adobe said the initiative is aimed at preparing students for AI-first careers in fields such as design, animation, gaming, marketing, media, and more, with a structured curriculum, training, and credentials built into the offering.

What Adobe is offering students

Under the new plan, Adobe will provide its applications, such as Adobe Firefly, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Acrobat, free of cost to students via accredited colleges and institutions. Beyond software access, the package includes guided curriculum, training modules, and certifications designed to improve employability after graduation. Students across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, through Content Creator Labs, will get access to this.

Adobe said its approach to generative AI focuses on commercially safe AI-generated content. Firefly, positioned as an all-in-one creative AI studio, allows users to work not only with Adobe’s own AI models but also with third-party models from companies such as Google, OpenAI, Runway, and others within the same environment. Acrobat Pro, meanwhile, is positioned as a productivity tool for editing documents, images, and collaborating on projects. The company said the rollout aligns with the government’s focus on expanding jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector by 2030. ALSO READ: Vivo V70 Elite review: Camera-first phone strikes balance with performance