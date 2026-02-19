Serge Raffa of Allianz India praises ethical, inclusive AI at India summit

Serge Raffa, General Manager for Allianz India, on Wednesday praised the strong emphasis on ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence at AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, highlighting the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Raffa underscored President Macron's active engagement in global AI discussions and collaboration with India on the subject.

"Macron is very involved in everything around AI and ethical AI and AI for the world and so his speech today was very powerful alongside Mr Modi. Yeah, I think it's great, AI has to be inclusive, we need to make AI available for everyone to be to uplift everyone in the world," he said.

"So, for me it's massive, I think everybody really thought it was much bigger than anybody expected and so I look forward to spending a bit more time here to see all the great booths and install all the companies, a lot of innovation, lots of startups," he said. Raffa said the scale of the event exceeded expectations, noting strong participation from companies and startups showcasing innovations across sectors. He added that such platforms are crucial for fostering global partnerships and ensuring that AI development benefits people worldwide. The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.